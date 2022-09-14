U.S. Marines , with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct shooting drills aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 14, 2022. The Marines conducted shooting drills to maintain their expertise in marksmanship. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 03:17
|Photo ID:
|7422510
|VIRIN:
|220914-M-BL979-1088
|Resolution:
|4935x3290
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS TRIPOLI (LHA-7), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT