Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Aguirre, a supply chain management specialist, with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts shooting drills aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 14, 2022. The Marines conducted shooting drills to maintain expertise in marksmanship. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

