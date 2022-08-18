220818-O-NR876-461
SINGAPORE (AUG. 18, 2022) Chief Minemen Zachary Sund, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, second from right, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) explains Charleston’s mine warfare capabilities to a Congressional Staff Delegation visiting Charleston. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electricians Mate 1st Class Sharmaen Threadgill)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 03:54
|Photo ID:
|7422485
|VIRIN:
|220818-O-NR876-461
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|992.81 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFFDEL Visit to USS Charleston [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT