220818-O-NR876-322
SINGAPORE (AUG. 18, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Cody Keef, from Maysville, Kentucky, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), demonstrates mine warfare procedures to a Congressional Staff Delegation visiting Charleston. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electricians Mate 1st Class Sharmaen Threadgill)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 03:54
|Photo ID:
|7422484
|VIRIN:
|220818-O-NR876-322
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|983.5 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Hometown:
|MAYSVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFFDEL Visit to USS Charleston [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT