    STAFFDEL Visit to USS Charleston [Image 3 of 4]

    STAFFDEL Visit to USS Charleston

    SINGAPORE

    08.18.2022

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (AUG. 18, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Cody Keef, from Maysville, Kentucky, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), demonstrates mine warfare procedures to a Congressional Staff Delegation visiting Charleston. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electricians Mate 1st Class Sharmaen Threadgill)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Congress
    CTF 76
    ship tour
    PACFLT
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

