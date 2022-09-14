U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Borgerding and Sgt. 1st Class Christine Permenter, musicians from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, sings during a school visit at Zijtaart, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2022. As a part of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden, the school visit allows the 101st band to share and honor the history of their predecessors through music and assure the local community of our continuous commitment to our European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 05:13 Photo ID: 7421915 VIRIN: 220914-A-PD523-0028 Resolution: 4442x2961 Size: 9.83 MB Location: ZIJTAART, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st shares their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.