101st shares their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) visits an elementary school and talks to the children about their experience while serving in the U.S. Army at Zijtaart, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2022. As a part of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden, the school visit allows Soldiers to share their own personal experience, the history of their predecessors, and assure the local community of our continuous commitment to our European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

