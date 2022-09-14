Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st shares their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 4 of 10]

    101st shares their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden

    ZIJTAART, NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Students from a local elementary school listens to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band as they perform during a school visit at Zijtaart, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2022. As a part of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden, the school visit allows the 101st band to share and honor the history of our predecessors through music and assure the local community of our continuous commitment to our European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    VIRIN: 220914-A-PD523-0017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Location: ZIJTAART, NL
    This work, 101st shares their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGarden
    VictoryCorps

