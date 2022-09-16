Country Current performs in Ga.

Musician 1st Class Sally Sandker, from Kirsville, Mo., performs with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Dailey and Vincent Hiawassee American Made Music Festival in her new role as a Navy musician. Prior to joining the Navy, Sandker was an established civilian bluegrass and country music icon and performed with Grammy winning and Hall of Fame country music stars at countless music festivals with her mother, bluegrass superstar Rhonda Vincent

