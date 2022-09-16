Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Country Current performs in Ga.

    HIAWASSEE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Dailey and Vincent American Made Music Festival in Hiawassee, Ga., on their 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles

    This work, Country Current performs in Ga. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Bluegrass
    Navy Music
    U.S. Navy Music

