Musician 1st Class Danny Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., plays bass with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Vincent and Dailey American Made Music Festival on their 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles
Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 22:33
Photo ID:
|7421866
VIRIN:
|220916-N-OA196-1079
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|3.72 MB
Location:
|HIAWASSEE, GA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, Country Current performs in Ga., by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS
