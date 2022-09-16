Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard members give a three volley salute during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2022. The volley is an old battleground tradition, in which the two warring sides would cease hostilities to clear their fallen from the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

