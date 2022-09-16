Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Hallie Stinebuck, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System supervisor DNA analyst, reads a list of repatriated service members during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2022. Members of the AFMES past accounting and DNA registry operations read names of service members who were repatriated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:22
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
