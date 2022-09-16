Hallie Stinebuck, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System supervisor DNA analyst, reads a list of repatriated service members during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2022. Members of the AFMES past accounting and DNA registry operations read names of service members who were repatriated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 16:22
|Photo ID:
|7421342
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-MO780-2159
|Resolution:
|3817x2545
|Size:
|820.35 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
