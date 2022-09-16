Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Hallie Stinebuck, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System supervisor DNA analyst, reads a list of repatriated service members during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2022. Members of the AFMES past accounting and DNA registry operations read names of service members who were repatriated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

