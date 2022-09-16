Team Dover members present a gift to Ralph Galati, Air Force veteran and former prisoner of war, at a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2022. Galati was shot down over North Vietnam in 1972 and was a POW for 14 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:22 Photo ID: 7421347 VIRIN: 220916-F-MO780-2209 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 484.21 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.