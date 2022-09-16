Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Dover commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover members present a gift to Ralph Galati, Air Force veteran and former prisoner of war, at a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2022. Galati was shot down over North Vietnam in 1972 and was a POW for 14 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    POW
    MIA
    Defenders
    POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Team Dover

