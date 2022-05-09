90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thatcher Deese, left, crew chief, and Capt. “Swiss” Ritschard, F-22 Raptor pilot, both assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, conduct post flight inspections after the jet landed during Ritschard’s ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion at Łask Air Base, Poland, Sept. 5, 2022. ‘Crew Chief for a Day” allows pilots to embed with maintenance personnel through daily tasks such as inspections, recovery, and refueling. The immersion helps to bolster morale and team building within the squadron. The 90th’s presence in the region strengthens U.S. and NATO’s unity each day as forces come together to train and deter in an ever-evolving threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

