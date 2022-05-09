90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Defillipio, left, crew chief and Senior Airman Morgan Sanders, avionics specialist, both assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct post flight inspections at Łask Air Base, Poland, Sept. 5, 2022. The 90th EFS forward deployed to support NATO’s Air Shielding mission. The 90th’s presence in the region strengthens U.S. and NATO’s unity each day as forces come together to train and deter in an ever-evolving threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

