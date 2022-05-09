Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day [Image 13 of 19]

    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day

    ŁASK, POLAND

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Zachary Walters, 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, conducts post flight inspections at Łask Air Base, Poland, Sept. 5, 2022. The 90th EFS forward deployed to support NATO’s Air Shielding mission. The 90th’s presence in the region strengthens U.S. and NATO’s unity each day as forces come together to train and deter in an ever-evolving threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7420070
    VIRIN: 220905-F-ED762-2346
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ŁASK, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day
    90 EFS Crew Chief for a Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    USAFE

    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    NATO Air Shielding

    90 EFS

    90 AMXS

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    NATO Air Shielding
    90 EFS
    90 AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT