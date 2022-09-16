220916-N-ER806-1138

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (Sept. 16, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Tonga Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Samiu Kuita Vaipulu during a visit to Nuku’alofa, Tonga. The visit to Tonga emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

