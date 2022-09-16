NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (Sept. 16, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Tonga Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Samiu Kuita Vaipulu during a visit to Nuku’alofa, Tonga. The visit to Tonga emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 04:46
|Photo ID:
|7420024
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-ER806-1140
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|887.61 KB
|Location:
|NUKU'ALOFA, TO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220916-N-ER806-1140 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT