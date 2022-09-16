220916-N-ER806-1140

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (Sept. 16, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Tonga Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Samiu Kuita Vaipulu during a visit to Nuku’alofa, Tonga. The visit to Tonga emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:46
    Location: NUKU'ALOFA, TO 
    TAGS

    Pacific Fleet
    Tonga
    Adm. Samuel Paparo
    COMPACTFLT
    Tongan Maritime Force

