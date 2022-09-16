Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220916-N-ER806-1127 [Image 3 of 7]

    220916-N-ER806-1127

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (Sept. 16, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Tongan Maritime Force sailors during a visit to Masefield Navy Base, Tonga. The visit to Tonga emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

