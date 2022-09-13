Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar

    NADI, FIJI

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class andrew guffey 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team chaplain hosts religious seminar to chaplains from various countries that are participating in Operation Cartwheel 2022 at Black Rock Camp, Fiji this week. Religious leaders stand and sing gospel hymns to start off the weeklong event on how various countries provide religious support to their military personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Guffey, 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 19:37
    Photo ID: 7419389
    VIRIN: 220913-A-EZ357-002
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 749.17 KB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar, by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

