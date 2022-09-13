Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar

25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team chaplain hosts religious seminar to chaplains from various countries that are participating in Operation Cartwheel 2022 at Black Rock Camp, Fiji this week. Religious leaders stand and sing gospel hymns to start off the weeklong event on how various countries provide religious support to their military personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Guffey, 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

