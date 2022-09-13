Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar [Image 3 of 3]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar

    NADI, FIJI

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class andrew guffey 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lance Cpl. Rupeni Rokotakala, 3rd Battalion, Fiji Infantry Regiment, Chaplain leads a group of religious leaders in song during a religious seminar put on by the 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team chaplain taking place this week at Black Rock Camp, Fiji. During Operation Cartwheel 2022 chaplains will be sharing each other’s ways to provide religious support to their prospective militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Guffey, 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

