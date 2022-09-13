Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Chaplain Seminar

Reverend Major Villiame Tunidau, Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chaplain, starts the day off with a short sermon for the religious seminar taking place this week at Black Rock Camp, Fiji. Religious practices from the 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team chaplain and other nations chaplains participating in Exercise Cartwheel 2022 will display how various countries provide religious support to their military personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Guffey, 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

