    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH CBRN exercise [Image 13 of 14]

    JBPHH CBRN exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Airmen assess for possible contamination of an asset, during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise Sept. 14, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Post-attack reconnaissance teams conduct these to check for casualties, unexploded ordinances, and contamination from CBRN weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 14:59
    Photo ID: 7418828
    VIRIN: 220914-F-JB127-0019
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH CBRN exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USN
    USAF
    15th Wing
    647th Air Base Group
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

