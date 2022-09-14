Airmen perform Self-Aid Buddy Care, during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise Sept. 14, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. SABC provides life-sustaining care to wounded people, stabilizing them while awaiting the arrival of medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
This work, JBPHH CBRN exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
