    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jacobi Coleman completes an inventory check during routine operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), Sept. 13, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:38
