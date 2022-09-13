ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jewel Barber conducts maintenance during routine operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), Sept. 13, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7418598
|VIRIN:
|220913-N-YD864-1033
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT