BALTIMORE (Sept. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) prepare to take in the mooring lines during an outbound sea and anchor evolution from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Sept. 13, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul travelled to Baltimore in support of Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7418592
|VIRIN:
|220913-N-YD864-1005
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Conducts an Outbound Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
