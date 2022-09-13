BALTIMORE (Sept. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) prepare to take in the mooring lines during an outbound sea and anchor evolution from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Sept. 13, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul travelled to Baltimore in support of Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:38 Photo ID: 7418592 VIRIN: 220913-N-YD864-1005 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.37 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Conducts an Outbound Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.