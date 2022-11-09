U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Zachary Lockwood, an air traffic controller with the 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron, looks down range while in between stages of fire on a rifle range at Fort Devens, Mass., Sep 11, 2022. Lockwood participated in an intra-squadron weapons qualification course as part of an on-going effort to increase mobility readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7418140
|VIRIN:
|220913-Z-DV347-1692
|Resolution:
|5087x3385
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Controllers Qualify at Fort Devens [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Traffic Controllers Increase Mobility Readiness
