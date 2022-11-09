Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controllers Qualify at Fort Devens [Image 2 of 4]

    Air Traffic Controllers Qualify at Fort Devens

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Fortier, a knowledge operations technician with the 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron, fires a rifle during a weapons qualification course at Fort Devens, Mass., Sep 11, 2022. The 260th participated in two days of firearms training as part of an on-going effort to increase mobility readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Hayden)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7418139
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-DV347-1383
    Resolution: 4771x3174
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Controllers Qualify at Fort Devens [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Traffic Controllers Increase Mobility Readiness

    Air National Guard
    range
    shooting
    ATC
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing

