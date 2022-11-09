Air Traffic Controllers Qualify at Fort Devens

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Peter Getchius, a radar airfield weather systems technician with the 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron, scores a target on a rifle range at Fort Devens, Mass., Sep 11, 2022. Getchius, a range safety officer, coordinated and oversaw two days of firearms training for the 260th as part of an on-going effort to increase mobility readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Hayden)

Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US