Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar [Image 3 of 3]

    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Service members from the 86th Airlift Wing, as well as members from the Ramstein Officers’ Spouses’ Club, stand together at the 58th Annual Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022. ROSC, along with other volunteers, contributed more than 4,000 volunteer hours to set up and prepare for the Ramstein Bazaar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7417706
    VIRIN: 220914-F-LJ715-1055
    Resolution: 5209x3411
    Size: 14.56 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar
    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar
    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    bazaar
    86 AW
    RAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT