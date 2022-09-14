U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, addresses volunteers and attendees at the 58th Annual Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022. The event is open to everyone who has base access, but only Department of Defense and NATO ID card holders may make purchases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:15 Photo ID: 7417704 VIRIN: 220914-F-LJ715-1021 Resolution: 3771x2556 Size: 6.2 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.