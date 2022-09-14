Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar [Image 1 of 3]

    Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, addresses volunteers and attendees at the 58th Annual Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022. The event is open to everyone who has base access, but only Department of Defense and NATO ID card holders may make purchases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7417704
    VIRIN: 220914-F-LJ715-1021
    Resolution: 3771x2556
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    bazaar
    86 AW
    RAB

