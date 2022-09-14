Volunteers and service members from the 86th Airlift Wing cut the ribbon officially opening the 58th Annual Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022. The four-day annual event includes more than 120 vendors from throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:15 Photo ID: 7417705 VIRIN: 220914-F-LJ715-1051 Resolution: 5288x3525 Size: 15.74 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 58th annual bazaar [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.