Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox from Madison Heights, Va., sings and plays guitar with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:09 Photo ID: 7417558 VIRIN: 220914-N-OA196-1246 Resolution: 5087x3385 Size: 3.48 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Country Current visits Nashville [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.