Chief Musician Sarah Tietsort, from South Bend, Ind., sings the National Anthem at the U.S. Navy Band Country Current performance at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:09 Photo ID: 7417553 VIRIN: 220914-N-OA196-1149 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.48 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Country Current visits Nashville [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.