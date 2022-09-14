Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current visits Nashville [Image 4 of 10]

    Navy Band Country Current visits Nashville

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Danny Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., plays bass with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:09
    Photo ID: 7417556
    VIRIN: 220914-N-OA196-1186
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, Navy Band Country Current visits Nashville [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville
    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Lipscomb University

