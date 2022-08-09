Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackfeet Hosted Community Event at Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort [Image 13 of 15]

    Blackfeet Hosted Community Event at Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort

    BROWNING, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pat Armstrong, Blackfeet Tribal Business Council member, performs a traditional dance, at the Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort in Browning, Montana, September 8, 2022. Cultural dances and drumming was performed for U.S. military personnel and distinguished guests to show appreciation for the new Blackfeet Nation Senior Center being built in Heart Butte, Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:07
    Photo ID: 7417429
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-BX831-1026
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: BROWNING, MT, US 
    This work, Blackfeet Hosted Community Event at Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    McEntire Joint National Guard
    169th Force Support Squadron
    Blackfeet Nation

