Pat Armstrong, Blackfeet Tribal Business Council member, performs a traditional dance, at the Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort in Browning, Montana, September 8, 2022. Cultural dances and drumming was performed for U.S. military personnel and distinguished guests to show appreciation for the new Blackfeet Nation Senior Center being built in Heart Butte, Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:07 Photo ID: 7417429 VIRIN: 220908-Z-BX831-1026 Resolution: 4800x7200 Size: 14.18 MB Location: BROWNING, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackfeet Hosted Community Event at Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.