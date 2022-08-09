U.S. military personnel and distinguished guests learn a traditional circle dance from Blackfeet Nation citizens at the Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort in Browning, Montana, September 8, 2022. The Blackfeet Nation citizens provided lunch and cultural dance performances to show appreciation for construction of the Blackfeet Nation Senior Center being built in Heart Butte, Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:08 Photo ID: 7417431 VIRIN: 220908-Z-BX831-1030 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 13.76 MB Location: BROWNING, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackfeet Hosted Community Event at Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.