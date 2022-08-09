Blackfeet Hosted Community Event at Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort

Camdon Croff, a Blackfeet Nation citizen, drums and sings as U.S. military personnel and distinguished guests learn a traditional circle dance, at the Glacier Peaks Casino and Resort in Browning, Montana, September 8, 2022. The Blackfeet Nation citizens provided lunch and cultural dance performances to show appreciation for construction of the Blackfeet Nation Senior Center being built in Heart Butte, Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

