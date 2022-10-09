The 75th Innovation Command hosted a retirement ceremony during September Battle Assembly on Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, Sept. 10. Retirees, from left, are Sgt. 1st. Class Danial Lisarelli; Master Sgt. Patrick Hewitt; Master Sgt. Richard Queen; Lt. Col. Samsul Alam; Lt. Col. Michael Ansay; and Col. Beth Sweet.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7417278
|VIRIN:
|220910-A-PB453-510
|Resolution:
|2048x1279
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Emily Vetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
