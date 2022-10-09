Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 7 of 7]

    75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Maj. Emily Vetter 

    75th Innovation Command

    The 75th Innovation Command hosted a retirement ceremony during September Battle Assembly on Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, Sept. 10. Retirees, from left, are Sgt. 1st. Class Danial Lisarelli; Master Sgt. Patrick Hewitt; Master Sgt. Richard Queen; Lt. Col. Samsul Alam; Lt. Col. Michael Ansay; and Col. Beth Sweet.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7417278
    VIRIN: 220910-A-PB453-510
    Resolution: 2048x1279
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, 75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Emily Vetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirees
    Army Reserve
    Retirement
    Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base
    Soldier for Life
    75th Innovation Command

