75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees

Col. Michael Ansay, the 75th Innovation Command Autonomy Portfolio Lead, speaks to the attendees of his joint retirement ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, Sept. 10. In his civilian career, Ansay, who retired from the Reserve after 39 years of service, is the U.S. Navy's Head of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Branch at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, working with autonomous underwater vehicles.

