    75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 6 of 7]

    75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Maj. Emily Vetter 

    75th Innovation Command

    Col. Michael Ansay, the 75th Innovation Command Autonomy Portfolio Lead, speaks to the attendees of his joint retirement ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, Sept. 10. In his civilian career, Ansay, who retired from the Reserve after 39 years of service, is the U.S. Navy's Head of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Branch at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, working with autonomous underwater vehicles.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7417245
    VIRIN: 220910-A-PB453-318
    Resolution: 2048x1433
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Emily Vetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirees
    U.S. Navy
    Retirement
    Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base
    Soldier for Life
    75th Innovation Command

