    75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 4 of 7]

    75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Maj. Emily Vetter 

    75th Innovation Command

    Master Sgt. Richard Queen, a 39-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, speaks during his joint retirement ceremony at the 75th Innovation Command in Houston, Sept. 10. McQueen, who spent 19 years in the Active Guard Reserve program, most recently served as as Command Career Counselor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7417240
    VIRIN: 220910-A-PB453-772
    Resolution: 1469x2048
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Emily Vetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Army National Guard
    Retirement
    Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base
    Soldier for Life
    75th Innovation Command

