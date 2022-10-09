Master Sgt. Richard Queen, a 39-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, speaks during his joint retirement ceremony at the 75th Innovation Command in Houston, Sept. 10. McQueen, who spent 19 years in the Active Guard Reserve program, most recently served as as Command Career Counselor.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7417240
|VIRIN:
|220910-A-PB453-772
|Resolution:
|1469x2048
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Innovation Command Honors Six Retirees [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Emily Vetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
