Corporal Gregory Lerebours, assistant operations chief and planning coordinator, takes aim during live fire rifle training on the range aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 14. The training helps ensure that Marines maintain warfighter readiness.
This work, Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 3 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
