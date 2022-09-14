Sergeant Daniel Garcia, range safety officer, and Cpl. Christopher Garcia, combat marksmanship trainer, train Cpl. Zachary Gandiongco and Lance Cpl. Anthony Cashiola in proper rifle and scope use during live fire training held at the range aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 14.
This work, Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 3 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
