Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 3]

    Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Laurie Pearson  

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Corporal Zachary Gandiongco fires his rifle during live fire training at the range aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 14. The training ensures war fighter readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:33
    Photo ID: 7417192
    VIRIN: 220914-M-DU308-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.48 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Hometown: BARSTOW, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 3 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow
    Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow
    Marines engage in live fire training aboard MCLB Barstow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MCLBBarstow #USMC #Warfighter #Readiness #Range #Rifle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT