    TSgt Wade Brown Air Force Bio Portrait [Image 5 of 5]

    TSgt Wade Brown Air Force Bio Portrait

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Terry Atwell 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Wade Brown, 127th Wing Honor Guard, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, July 29, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 15:04
    Photo ID: 7416966
    VIRIN: 220729-O-MI929-1124
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Wade Brown Air Force Bio Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    honor guard
    selfridge air national guard base
    michigan national guard
    127th wing
    2022
    wade brown

