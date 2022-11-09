Senior Airman Ken Cockrell, 127th Security Forces Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7416959
|VIRIN:
|220911-Z-EF377-2002
|Resolution:
|2014x2517
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Ken Cockrell Air Force Bio Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT