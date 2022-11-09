Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Ken Cockrell Air Force Bio Portrait [Image 3 of 5]

    Senior Airman Ken Cockrell Air Force Bio Portrait

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ken Cockrell, 127th Security Forces Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 11, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 15:04
    Photo ID: 7416959
    VIRIN: 220911-Z-EF377-2002
    Resolution: 2014x2517
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Ken Cockrell Air Force Bio Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSgt Andrew Thompson Air Force Bio Portrait
    Senior Airman Ken Cockrell Air Force Bio Portrait
    Senior Airman Ken Cockrell Air Force Bio Portrait
    Senior Airman Makiya Willingham Air Force Bio Portrait
    TSgt Wade Brown Air Force Bio Portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    selfridge air national guard base
    michigan national guard
    127th wing
    127th Security Forces Squadron
    ken cockrell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT