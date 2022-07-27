National Guard continue modernizing with two new facilities in eastern Washington

The Richland Readiness Center is set to open this fall and will be the home of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment. The 39,706 square foot readiness center project moved at record speed, as the general construction team went from ground-breaking to substantial completion in just 14 months. At a cost of $14.2 million, the new facilities provide ample training, storage, classroom, common areas and office space for a company of soldiers of the 1-161st Infantry. This will also become the first Washington National Guard facility that is on track to meet a LEED Gold rating for environmental considerations and green cost saving measures. LEED certified buildings save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people. They are a critical part of addressing climate change and meeting environmental, social and governance goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more equitable communities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

