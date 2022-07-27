Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard continue modernizing with two new facilities in eastern Washington [Image 1 of 2]

    National Guard continue modernizing with two new facilities in eastern Washington

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The Yakima Training Center Barracks are set for completion by mid-October and are on track to open for use by November. The 46,285 square foot barracks facility was originally designed in 2012 by the Seattle District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office with the CFMO and input from Training and Doctorial Command and the 205th. The barracks house up to 128 students and meet the special requirements for student living space authorizations and room setting. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

