National Guard continue modernizing with two new facilities in eastern Washington

The Yakima Training Center Barracks are set for completion by mid-October and are on track to open for use by November. The 46,285 square foot barracks facility was originally designed in 2012 by the Seattle District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office with the CFMO and input from Training and Doctorial Command and the 205th. The barracks house up to 128 students and meet the special requirements for student living space authorizations and room setting. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

