220909-N-QI593-1398 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sep. 9, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet Area of operations, as seen from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), Sep. 9, 2022. Bainbridge was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos/Released)

